It is set to be a busy transfer window for Newcastle as Eddie Howe looks to prepare his squad for European football next season. With four games remaining, The Magpies have already guaranteed at least Europa Conference League football for next season but have their eyes firmly fixed on Champions League qualification as they currently sit third in the Premier League table.

And with the end of the season fast approaching, clubs have been looking at potential transfer targets for the summer.

When does the 2023 summer transfer window open?

The transfer window will open for English clubs on Saturday, June 10 and close on Friday, 1 September.

Clubs will be able to announce transfers before the window opens but they will not be formally completed until June 10.

How much will Newcastle United have to spend this summer?

There is no designated budget for Newcastle this summer as they will continue to be dictated by Financial Fair Play regulations.

However, should United qualify for the Champions League, Howe will be handed greater resources and more money to improve his squad over the summer. This is due to Champions League qualification and the money it brings in allowing more freedom when it comes to adhering to Financial Fair Play regulations.

Newcastle’s spending has been limited somewhat due to the club’s limited revenue streams but increased commercial revenue brought in by new sponsorship and the possibility of Champions League football will free up a significant sum. Still, The Magpies have spent around £250million over the past three transfer windows since the October 2021 takeover.

What Eddie Howe has said about Newcastle United’s transfer strategy this summer

“It’s very difficult for us to continually sign, with Financial Fair Play, ready made players who can go straight into the Premier League,” Howe said in a recent press conference. “They come at a huge cost.

“To be smart and invest in young players is definitely an avenue for us, but then the quality of recruitment has to be right, so it’s a big challenge.

“Ideally, you need a mixture of signings in any window. It won’t be an overhaul of the squad. We’ll try and be very selective with what we do.”

Who are Newcastle United’s top transfer targets this summer

Newcastle are long-term admirers of Leicester City’s James Maddison who remains a top target for the club this summer.

The Magpies are expected to make another bid for the England international once the window opens after having two offers turned down by The Foxes last summer.

The Telegraph have reported that Newcastle’s recruitment team have provided a ‘glowing endorsement’ of the 26-year-old but will only push to sign the player if they feel he is keen to join the club.

Leicester have previously valued Maddison at £60million but could be forced to lower their asking price should they be relegated from the Premier League. Maddison’s team-mate Harvey Barnes has also been discussed as a potential signing for United.