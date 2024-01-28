£30m Newcastle United transfer 'possible' after player misses match & Eddie Howe drops major hint
Newcastle United transfers: Eddie Howe could do little to play down the speculation linking Miguel Almiron with a move away from the club.
There is a 'possibility' Miguel Almiron could leave Newcastle United before the end of the January transfer window, according to Eddie Howe.
Despite training during the week, Almiron missed Saturday's 2-0 FA Cup fourth round win at Fulham due to illness with Howe stating the player was 'genuinely ill'. The 29-year-old was spotted walking into the RVI Hospital in Newcastle on Friday amid transfer links to the Saudi Pro League.
Al Shabab are interested in Almiron with the view to completing a £30million deal but the player's preference is to remain at Newcastle beyond the January transfer window. The Saudi Pro League transfer window closes on January 30.
“Miggy is genuinely ill,” Howe claimed. “He’s been so important for us. Last year, he was a big goal-getter for us.
"This year, he’s worked incredibly hard, and he’s been reliable for us. He’s always been fit. He hasn’t missed many games, and that’s been vitally important for us when we’ve had so many injuries to our attacking players.
“He’s not underestimated by me in terms of his personality and what he produces on the pitch. Of course, I’d like to keep him."
Howe then hinted that Almiron's situation was still ongoing as he added: "Yeah, it’s difficult because I’m not in daily or hourly contact with what’s going on. I’m sort of a step removed from everything.
"There’s a possibility someone could leave before the window shuts, I think I made that clear in the press conference. I don’t think that’s changed, but we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.”
The Magpies boss added: “We want to keep everybody. As the manager of the club that’s my wish but of course it’s never that simple. Let’s see wait and see what the next few days bring.”
And when asked if he could close the transfer window now without any new signings or major departures, Howe continued: "If you gave me that choice now, I would probably take it.
“That’s with no knowledge of what’s going to happen in the next few days because I’m probably as much in the dark as you are. I’ve been out of contact for 24 hours.
"Let’s see what happens when I get back into what else is happening, other than this game. I think if we’re able to go with the same squad that we have had, then I would take that."