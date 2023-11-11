Newcastle United injuries: Miguel Almiron is the latest player to be added to Eddie Howe's injury list.

Newcastle United have been dealt yet another injury blow with Miguel Almiron forced off at AFC Bournemouth.

Almiron went down with what appeared to be a muscle injury in the opening half-hour of the Premier League clash at the Vitality Stadium. The Paraguayan was replaced by Matt Ritchie with the score at 0-0.

United went into the game with an already depleted squad with head coach Eddie Howe handing out two full Newcastle Premier League debuts to 17-year-old Lewis Miley and 19-year-old Lewis Hall.

The Magpies were without the suspended Bruno Guimaraes and banned Sandro Tonali for the match while Callum Wilson, Alexander Isak, Sven Botman, Harvey Barnes, Elliot Anderson, Jacob Murphy, Dan Burn, Matt Targett and Javier Manquillo were all out injured.

While Newcastle could be boosted by a few returning faces after the international break, Almiron's withdrawal will certainly be seen as a concern.