Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron has vowed to come back ‘in the best way’ after three weeks on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Almiron came off the bench during Newcastle’s 4-3 win over West Ham United last month but lasted less than 10 minutes before being forced off with a knee injury.

After the match, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “Miggy, just crossing the ball his studs caught in the turf and he twisted his knee slightly. Again not a serious injury but enough to keep him out for a couple of weeks.”

Almiron has since been spotted back on the grass at the Newcastle training ground as he pushes to return to action for the final six matches of the campaign. The trip to Crystal Palace on Wednesday evening (8pm kick-off) may come too soon for the Paraguayan, but he has provided a positive update on social media showing his rehabilitation process.

Almiron posted a video of himself doing gym work alongside his personal physiotherapist Wilhelm Guimaraes Correa - no relation to Bruno.

The post was accompanied by the caption (translated from Spanish): “Working day by day to come back in the best way 💪🏼.”

The 30-year-old has scored five goals in 41 appearances for Newcastle this season including the club’s first Champions League goal in over 20 years as he opened the scoring in the 4-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in October.