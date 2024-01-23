Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United are open to selling Miguel Almiron this month amid interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Saudi Pro League side Al Shabab are understood to have been in contact with The Magpies regarding the 29-year-old winger. Al Shabab are not one of the four Saudi Pro League sides majority owned by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund along with Newcastle.

But PIF-owned Al Ahli, who completed a £22million deal with Newcastle for Allan Saint-Maximin over the summer have also registered an interest in Almiron. Al Ahli are currently limited by having the maximum allocation of eight foreign players - including the likes of Saint-Maximin, Riyad Mahrez and Roberto Firmino - in their squad.

The allocation is set to rise to 10 players for the start of the 2024-25 season - meaning a summer move would be more likely as far as Al Ahli are concerned.

While Newcastle have issued firm stances regarding wanting to keep the likes of Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier this month amid interest from AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich respectively, there is a more relaxed view of Almiron's situation. The Paraguayan has proven to be an important player under Eddie Howe with 16 goals in all competitions since the start of last season.

The Magpies boss recently described the Paraguayan as 'an incredible person' following his performance in the 3-0 win at Sunderland.

But when taking into consideration the pressures of the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules (PSR), Almiron's, age, inconsistent form and the likes of Jacob Murphy and Havey Barnes being close to returns from injury, United would entertain any sensible offers for Almiron this month. It is understood the player is keen to remain at St James' Park, having signed a new three-and-a-half-year contract at the club last season.

Almiron's agent Daniel Campos previously claimed his client had a £58million release clause in his Newcastle contract. But The Magpies' valuation of the player would be considerably less in the current market having paid Atlanta United £21million in 2019.

Earlier this month, Newcastle chief executive officer Darren Eales admitted that every player at the club had 'a price' as the club looks to remain compliant with PSR. Since then, several players have been linked with transfer exits.