Newcastle United transfers: Miguel Almiron’s agent has responded to claims over the player’s future at St James’ Park.

Miguel Almiron is facing an uncertain future at Newcastle United as the club looks to sell players and free up transfer funds.

The Magpies are looking to strengthen their right-wing options this summer and secure an ‘upgrade’ on Almiron. The Paraguayan has scored 30 goals in 205 appearances for the club since his £21million arrival from Atlanta in 2019 but has struggled with his form at times.

The 30-year-old heads into the summer having scored five times in 41 appearances in 2023-24, including Newcastle’s first Champions League goal in over 20 years. Almiron is understood to be keen to stay at Newcastle after serious interest from Saudi Pro League clubs in January.

That interest remains and is likely to test the club’s resolve again in the summer. But the player’s agent, Daniel Campos, has claimed Newcastle are not looking to sell Almiron.

In an interview with ABC Cardinal in Paraguay, Campos said: “Premier League clubs have asked about him but Newcastle don’t want to sell. The Saudi Arabian market is hovering. There may be news [later this summer] but he is comfortable.”

Much like Allan Saint-Maximin last summer, Almiron is a ‘sellable asset’ for Newcastle who could still command a reasonable transfer fee without significantly weakening the starting line-up. United will look to sell players this summer in order to free up funds to strengthen the squad ahead of the 2024-25 season.