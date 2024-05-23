Newcastle are looking to bolster their attacking options.

Newcastle have been keeping tabs on both attackers for a number of years

Newcastle United are pushing hard to sign two experienced Premier League attackers in Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen, according to reports from Telegraph Sport journalist Luke Edwards.

The football writer claims that both footballers have been ‘featuring prominently’ in recent recruitment meetings as the Magpies prepare for the possible departure of Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson, who have both been linked with moves away from St. James’ Park after a drop off in form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle’s interest in Bowen dates back to the days of Steve Bruce’s tenure as manager. The former Manchester United defender had brought Bowen to Hull City from Non-League Hereford and claims he came agonisingly close to landing him again in January 2020 before the Hammers clinched the £18m deal.

In a statement reflective of the state of affairs under Mike Ashley, Bruce said: “I had him parked in the service station on the M1 waiting to see if we had the permission, to see if I could scramble the funds to make it happen but I couldn’t get the money together and he went to West Ham instead.”

Bowen recalls the setback of not joining Newcastle at the time: “It was £14m with £6m in add-ons and one of those was for an England call-up, and I thought that would never happen. I went to training and thought I was staying at Hull, but the manager pulled me and said ‘what are you doing here, we’ve accepted a bid from West Ham.’ I didn’t even know they were interested.”

Since making the move to East London, Bowen has been one of West Ham’s most important players and this season , heading into the Euros, has marked his best ever goal-tally as he scored 16 times in 34 Premier League matches. Bowen has ambitions of returning to European competitions, having lifted the Europa Conference League with the Hammers two seasons ago and he could be tempted to finally make the move to St James’ Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, for such a deal to take place it is likely Newcastle will have to pay much more than the initial £14m they would have needed in 2020 as new manager Julen Lopetegui attempts to keep his prize asset. Elsewhere, Newcastle also have their eyes on Calvert-Lewin as they attempt to sign a younger alternative to Alexander Isak, amid reports of a potential Wilson departure.

Calvert-Lewin has led the line for Everton for all of the last seven years and is blessed with excellent aerial ability and the hold-up play to bring others into the game. At the peak of his powers, he scored 16 goals in the 2020/21 season for the Toffees, but in recent times partly due to injuries his goal-tally has dropped off.

This season’s seven goals in 32 games was a huge improvement from the two and five that he managed in the previous two years, but was not enough for him to regain his England spot.