Justin Kluivert ended Newcastle United’s nine-game winning streak with a hat-trick for Bournemouth in a 4-1 away win at St James’ Park.

Kluivert scored a hat-trick and Milos Kerkez made it 4-1 deep into stoppage time as Bournemouth made it 11 games unbeaten in the Premier League despite major injury troubles. Bruno Guimaraes equalised for Newcastle in the first half but it proved to be nothing more than a consolation in the end as Eddie Howe’s side missed the opportunity to move into the top three in the Premier League.

Here are five talking points from the game...

There were no real surprises in Newcastle’s matchday squad against Bournemouth with Eddie Howe naming an unchanged line-up from the 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in midweek. The only change came on the bench with Fabian Schar returning from illness as Emil Krafth dropped out.

Miguel Almiron kept his place amongst the substitutes though didn’t get on the pitch during the match amid a planned return to Atlanta United in the MLS. The Paraguayan is understood to be close to completing a £10million move after six years at St James’ Park.

But as he arrived at the stadium ahead of the game, one young supporter shouted: “Almiron, please stay!”

Almiron put his thumb up and responded - as he does to most things - with a smile. While one fan made his transfer request heard at St James’ Park, many supporters are probably just glad Paul Mitchell isn’t saying the same thing at this weekend’s transfer summit.

When asked for an update on Almiron’s situation, Howe said after the match: “I don’t know what’s going to happen yet. I don’t know anything and haven’t discussed that for a few days.”

While Howe’s effectively said nothing, it is a notably different response to his questions about Martin Dubravka little over a week ago where he was consistent in wanting him to stay - so read into that what you like.

Newcastle United outplayed from the first minute

Newcastle went into the game on the back of the joint longest winning run in the club’s history with the narrative before the match dominated by whether Howe’s side could make it 10 wins in a row for the first time.

But within a minute of kick-off, it became clear Newcastle would not be in for an easy ride in Saturday’s early kick-off. Bournemouth played Newcastle at their own game, pressing high and putting the defence under pressure from the start.

Justin Kluivert of AFC Bournemouth scores his team's third goal and completes his hat-trick during the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and AFC Bournemouth at St James' Park on January 18, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The often unflappable Lewis Hall was caught out by David Brooks early on in what was an early warning for the type of game The Magpies were in for. Shortly after, Bournemouth took the lead through a smart finish from Kluivert.

Even after six minutes, it was coming and deserved from the visitors.

Guimaraes drew Newcastle level from Hall’s corner midway through the first half but was then caught out on the stroke of half-time, allowing Kluivert to make it 2-1. And Newcastle never recovered.

“I thought Bournemouth were better than us,” Howe admitted. “I thought they played very well and never allowed us to find our rhythm in the game.

“I was disappointed with our performance. That is not the level that we've played at for the last group of games. I thought we looked devoid of energy today, a real problem athletically, I thought.

“You could see we were fatigued and we never really recovered from a poor start to the game, and ultimately there's a lot to reflect on for me.”

Sven Botman hooked & second half changes

Sven Botman’s fourth game in two weeks since returning from a near 10-month ACL injury absence lasted just 45 minutes against The Cherries. It the the rustiest and most awkward of his four displays so far, though that was in keeping with the performances of most of his teammates.

But when you see a player, particularly a defensive one, taken off so early after a long injury absence you can fear the worst. Fortunately for Newcastle, there was no injury to Botman.

Getty Images

But unfortunately, Schar came on and Newcastle’s defence looked weaker for it.

“It was tactical for Sven,” Howe explained. “I just thought we needed to make a change at that moment with the way the game was going. I thought we needed a natural right-footer in the side.”

Kieran Trippier and Joe Willock came on and also weren’t able to help Newcastle get a foothold in the game. Forward Will Osula came on in the 91st minute as a late roll of the dice from Howe with the score at 2-1 only for Bournemouth to score twice more in stoppage time to inflict Newcastle’s biggest defeat at St James’ Park since December 2021 (0-4 v Manchester City).

Alexander Isak ‘suffered’ as scoring run ends

Alexander Isak went into Saturday’s game as the most in-form striker in Europe having scored in each of his last eight Premier League matches. But his chances of breaking Jamie Vardy’s all-time consecutive game record ended without the Swede registering a shot on target in the match.

Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon frustrated during the match. | Getty Images

A blocked free-kick in the second half was the 17-goal forward’s only shot in a match where he was dealt with expertly by Bournemouth’s young centre-back duo of Dean Huijsen and Illia Zabarnyi.

“No, he didn't [have chances],” Howe said on Isak. “I think he suffered as the team suffered, suffered from a lack of ball. But I think just Bournemouth knocked our rhythm and all our normal way of playing was knocked.”

Eddie Howe & Newcastle’s ‘bogey team’: Bournemouth

It’s now six Premier League games without a win for Newcastle under Eddie Howe against his former club. The Magpies have the current longest top-flight winless record against The Cherries and are one of only two current Premier League clubs Howe is yet to beat as Newcastle boss - the other being Liverpool.

Newcastle United's English head coach Eddie Howe (R) applauds at the end of the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Bournemouth. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Speaking of Liverpool, only former Newcastle head coach Rafa Benitez has gone more Premier League games without beating his former club than Eddie Howe has against Bournemouth.

“I don't think that's a mindset problem, I think Bournemouth are a very good team in their own right and they continually play the style that they play away from home against all the teams in the Premier League,” Howe said in response to Bournemouth being a ‘bogey team’ for his side.

“They've had some very good results, so I don't think we under-estimated them at all, their qualities. We just didn't deal with them well enough.”