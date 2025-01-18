Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United’s nine-game winning run ended with a whimper as Eddie Howe’s side were beaten 4-1 by Bournemouth at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Justin Kluivert scored a hat-trick and Milos Kerkez made it 4-1 in stoppage time with Bruno Guimaraes’ first half equaliser for Newcastle proving to be nothing more than a consolation in the end.

Bournemouth’s win takes them just a point behind Newcastle in the Premier League table after 22 games with The Cherries extending their unbeaten league run to 11 matches.

“Firstly, I have to congratulate our opponent,” Howe said after the match. “I thought Bournemouth were better than us today.

“I thought they played very well.Never allowed us to find our rhythm in the game. Disappointed with our performance. That is not the level that we played at for the last group of games.

“I thought we looked devoid of energy today. Real problem athletically, I thought. You can see we were fatigued and we never really recovered from a poor start to the game. And ultimately, a lot to reflect on for me. Yeah, I think it's my initial assessment is fatigue.

“That's not making excuses. As I say, Bournemouth were better than us and we have to accept that. But I think from our viewpoint, yeah, probably the three games in six days, we just looked lacking in that sharpness and that sprinting work that they had and we didn't. I may feel differently after watching the game back, but that's how I feel now.

“We didn't have total control in any phase. They were better than us & never allowed us to find our rhythm. That is not the level we have played at. We were devoid of energy. I don't think any of our game survived. We were off it in every area.”

And Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola was in agreement with Howe regarding Newcastle being second best at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon.

“I’m very proud of my players, the performance was very, very good, we deserved it,” he said. “We finished very strong and it was a very complete game.

“I’m very pleased with Justin but with everyone. He’s scored three beautiful goals but he also did great defensively against [Sandro] Tonali to jump into the press which was very valuable. He got the goals but I can not say just one player or two players because everyone has been very, very good.”