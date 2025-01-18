Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United were brought down to earth with a thud as they were comprehensively defeated by Bournemouth at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Antoine Semenyo believes Bournemouth put in a ‘crazy performance’ against Newcastle United as they registered a deserved 4-1 win on Tyneside. Despite having just 11 fit senior players and with Lewis Cook playing as a makeshift right-back up against a red hot Anthony Gordon, the Cherries were simply sensational as they ended Newcastle’s nine-match winning streak.

A hat-trick from Justin Kluivert will see him steal the headlines, but across the board Bournemouth were brilliant against a misfiring Magpies side. Semenyo, a long time Newcastle United transfer target, was one of those that gave Newcastle’s defence all kinds of headaches as he, speaking to Premier League productions, revealed the key details for his side’s eventual triumph: "It was a crazy performance from us,” Semenyo said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We just knew we needed to get the press right and if we did we'd get opportunities and as you saw from a couple of the goals we got the press right and got the three points.

"We knew they had moments when they'd keep it at the back and we wanted to catch out the back four. As soon as the goalkeeper passed to the centre back that was our trigger to go and it worked out perfectly.”

Eddie Howe has failed to win any of his Premier League matches against his former club whilst in charge of Newcastle United, with just a sole Carabao Cup victory back in December 2022 the only time Howe has tasted victory against the side he took from League Two all the way to the Premier League. Having won nine matches in a row prior to this match, Howe may not head back to the drawing board for his side’s next outing against Southampton in a week’s time, but he will have plenty of things to consider ahead of their long trip to the south coast.

Semenyo and Bournemouth, meanwhile, sit just one point behind Newcastle United in the Premier League table, although the Cherries will likely be braced for a huge amount of interest in the winger after another impressive display.