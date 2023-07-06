Mike Ashley's Newcastle United 'profit' revealed
Mike Ashley's MASH Holdings have submitted the accounts which cover the sale of Newcastle United.
The "profit" Mike Ashley made from the sale of Newcastle United has been revealed.
Ashley's MASH Holdings have submitted their accounts for 2021/22 – and they have been published online by Companies House.
The Sports Director founder sold the club to a consortium led by financier Amanda Staveley in October 2021 for £305million.
And the accounts revealed a "profit on disposal" of £195.7million.
The accounts read: "On 7 October 2021 the Group disposed of the entire share capital of Newcastle United Football Club Limited and its subsidiaries for a total consideration of £305million.
"A profit on disposal of £195.7million has been recognised in the current year after taking into account the net assets disposed of (£107.8million) and legal fees connected with the same (£1.5million)."
Ashley bought the club from the for £134million in 2007.
Newcastle were relegated twice, and qualified for Europe once, during Ashley's 14 years as owner.
United are now 80%-owner by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. Staveley, through PCP Capital Partners, and Jamie Reuben, through RB Sports & Media, both own 10% stakes.