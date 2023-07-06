Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes is set for a reunion – at international level.

Fernando Diniz has been appointed as Brazil head coach on a one-year contract, with Carlo Ancelotti set to take over next summer.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has announced that Diniz will combine his international duties with his role as Fluminense manager.

Diniz – who succeeds Tite in the role following a disappointing showing the World Cup in Qatar late last year – worked with midfielder Guimaraes at Athletico Paranaense.

CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues has been quoted in Brazil as saying that Ancelotti will replace Diniz once his contract with Real Madrid expires at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

“He is a coach whose game-plan is really similar to that of the coach who will take over for the Copa America, Ancelotti,” said Rodrigues said. “He has almost the same type of methods.”

Rodrigues added: “I have followed Fernando Diniz’s career since the beginning and I believe that he is part of a new and promising generation of coaches that is growing up in Brazil.

“I admire his way of looking at football, which is similar to the style of the most important coaches in the world.”

New Brazil head coach Fernando Diniz has previously worked with Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes. (Pic: Getty Images)

Diniz said: “I'm very happy with the invitation and with the squad. I'll certainly do my best for the CBF and for Brazilian football.

“It is a dream that I'm fulfilling by being alongside great players.”

