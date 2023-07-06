Former Newcastle United striker sacked – after just six months

Duncan Ferguson has left his post as Forest Green Rovers head coach – after just six months.

The former Newcastle United and Everton striker was appointed by the club in January when they were bottom of League One.

Rovers were subsequently relegated after one win from 18 games, and Ferguson this week left the club.

"It's been a privilege to work with Dunc these last few months, and this was a very difficult decision to make," said Forest Green owner Dale Vince in a statement.

"I'm grateful to Dunc for joining us in such difficult circumstances, and for all of his hard work at the club.

"But I feel this is overall the right decision for everyone, and I wish Dunc well in his next coaching role. We are parting as friends. You can’t ask for much more than that."

Ferguson scored eight Premier League goals during a two-year spell at Newcastle after being signed from Everton by then-manager Ruud Guillit in 1998.

Newcastle United striker Cameron Ferguson, son of Duncan, in action for the club two years ago. (Pic: National World)

Following in footsteps

The 51-year-old's son Cameron is a player at United's academy.

And the 20-year-old revealed what his father had told him about Newcastle after joining the club.

The Liverpool-born striker said at the time: “He's very happy for me, and told me to go out and just do my best.

"The fans are unbelievable, and he was so happy when he was here. He really enjoyed the atmosphere, so he's said to 'work your hardest, fight for the team – and be a team player'."

Meanwhile, Ferguson – who had previously been on Everton's coaching team – has been replaced at Rovers by Hannah Dingley.