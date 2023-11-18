Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been charged by the Football Association for his comments following Newcastle United's 1-0 win at St James' Park.

The Football Association have been urged to issue a touchline ban to Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta following comments made after his side's 1-0 defeat at Newcastle United.

Newcastle won the match thanks to a contentious Anthony Gordon goal which was subject to three VAR checks that couldn't conclusively overturn the on-field decision by referee Stuart Attwell to award the goal.

After the match, Arteta labelled the decision an 'an absolute disgrace'.

He said: “How the hell this goal stands?" It’s incredible and I feel embarrassed. It’s an absolute disgrace that this goal stood. It’s not a goal, for many reasons, it’s not a goal."

Anthony Gordon's goal sealed all three points for Newcastle United against Arsenal

The Spaniard has subsequently been charged by the FA for a breach of FA Rule E3.1 as a result of his comments.

"It's alleged that his comments constitute misconduct as they are insulting towards match officials and/or detrimental to the game and/or bring the game into disrepute," an FA statement read.

But talkSPORT pundit and former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O'Hara wants the FA to hand Arteta a touchline ban as well as a fine for his 'out of order' conduct.

“I think he’s out of order,” O'Hara said on talkSPORT. "The decision he is moaning about, we all know the referees can have a bit of a stinker and VAR has let teams down but [Wolves manager] Gary O’Neil should be the one who is coming out and making statements because he has had some howlers.

“That decision that went against him [Arteta] against Newcastle, I have looked at it back on the Sky Sports stuff when they have looked at it and gone through the process.

"It wasn’t conclusive that the ball was out, it wasn’t a clear and obvious error that it was a foul on Gabriel, it’s a goal.

“Alright it took time, it took some few minutes and that’s frustrating and they can improve that to make things quicker but the decision was right.