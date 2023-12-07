Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has been handed a pitchside ban heading into the trip to Aston Villa on Saturday.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has found himself in more trouble following an FA charge as he now faces a pitchside ban.

Arteta received his third yellow card of the Premier League season for his touchline conduct after his celebration of Arsenal's 97th-minute winner at Luton Town was deemed excessive. As a result, he is not allowed on the touchline for Arsenal's trip to Aston Villa on Saturday (5:30pm kick-off).

Law 12 of IFAB says: "Players can celebrate when a goal is scored, but the celebration must not be excessive; choreographed celebrations are not encouraged and must not cause excessive time-wasting." This comes after Arteta was charged by the Football Association for comments made after Newcastle United's 1-0 win over his Gunners side last month. The Spaniard branded the decision to award Anthony Gordon's decisive goal a 'disgrace' after it passed three separate VAR checks.

Arteta said: “How the hell this goal stands? It’s incredible and I feel embarrassed. It’s an absolute disgrace that this goal stood. It’s not a goal, for many reasons, it’s not a goal."

Following Arteta's comments, an FA statement read: "Mikel Arteta has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.1 following comments that he made in media interviews after Arsenal's Premier League game against Newcastle United on Saturday 4 November.

"It's alleged that his comments constitute misconduct as they are insulting towards match officials and/or detrimental to the game and/or bring the game into disrepute."

Arteta delayed responding to the charge before being handed an extension by the FA - he has since responded. Explaining his response, Arteta said: "We try to give our points and the reasons why and there’s not a lot more I can comment on. There is a process and when you get asked to give your observations and explain yourself you have to do it in the right away and now the process is in place to do that and let’s see what happens."