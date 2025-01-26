Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Arsenal have been hit with a fresh blow ahead of the Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg trip to Newcastle United.

Arsenal are already without key players Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka due to injury and could also now be without Myles Lewis-Skelly following his controversial red card against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday. The 18-year-old was shown a straight red card for a foul on Matt Doherty in the first half of the match at Molineux.

Referee Michael Oliver’s decision of a straight red card for ‘serious foul play’ was upheld following a VAR check. But several Arsenal fans on social media have made ‘serious foul play’ claims of their own directed at Oliver and his connection to Newcastle.

The referee is a Newcastle supporter and is unable to officiate matches involving the club. But his decision to send Lewis-Skelly off will ultimately help The Magpies by giving Arsenal a disadvantage for the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg.

The Premier League match centre stated following the sending-off: “The referee’s call of a red card for Lewis-Skelly was checked and confirmed by VAR, who deemed his challenge to have been serious foul play.”

The Premier League’s guidance on serious foul play is as follows: "High + Full + Forceful contact on ankle or above is considered dangerous = Red card.”

And FA rules state that straight red cards for serious foul play result in a three-match suspension across all competitions, ruling the teenager out of the trip to St James’ Park. Lewis-Skelly will also be ruled out for the Premier League matches against Manchester City and Leicester City as a result.

After the game, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta told Sky Sports: "It is that clear and I will leave it to you guys. I am absolutely fuming. But I will leave it with you, it is that obvious that I don't think my words are going to help."

When asked if Arsenal plan to appeal the sending-off, Arteta replied: "That's for the club to decide what is the best decision. It's that obvious that maybe we don't even need to [put in an appeal].

"He's really happy now that the team won and found a way to win it. He is very worried about what's coming next because he's strongly feeling that there was nothing to do with the action."

Mikel Arteta heads back to Spain on the final gameweek. | Getty Images

Arsenal ended up winning the match 1-0 with a second-half winner from Riccardo Calafiori. Wolves’ were also reduced to 10 men in the match following a second yellow card for Joao Gomes.

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer hit out at the decision to send off Lewis-Skelly when speaking on Match of the Day, stating: “It was never a red card.”

Newcastle head into the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final against The Gunners with a 2-0 lead from the first leg at the Emirates Stadium earlier this month. Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon scored to put The Magpies in a strong position to reach a second Carabao Cup final in the space of three seasons.

Barring any red cards against Fulham next time out in the Premier League, Newcastle have no suspension concerns heading into the Arsenal match as things stand. Harvey Barnes and Jamaal Lascelles will miss the game due to injury while Callum Wilson is closing in on a return but remains a major doubt.