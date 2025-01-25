Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eddie Howe played down the suggestion he encouraged Miguel Almiron to wave goodbye to the Newcastle United supporters at St Mary’s.

Following Newcastle’s 3-1 win over Southampton on Saturday afternoon, the travelling supporters chanted Almiron’s name following his late introduction off the bench. The Paraguayan was initially stood at the back of the group of players and staff but was pushed forward to the front after some encouragement from Howe.

When asked if it was a ‘farewell’ for the winger, Newcastle head coach Howe said: “Not really, it wasn’t planned. It was just the crowd were very much embracing him and giving him a lot of love.

“Miggy's not that kind of character that's got a huge ego that absorbs all the attention, but I just felt it was imperative that we got him to the front and everyone acknowledged he's been unbelievable for us. His attitude, his commitment, the way he's played.

“I'm not saying it's a goodbye, we don't know what's going to happen, but I just thought it was a great moment for him.”

Newcastle went behind early at St Mary’s to a Jan Bednarek header before a quickfire double from Alexander Isak made it 2-1 heading in at half-time. Sandro Tonali then made it 3-1 early in the second half as Newcastle bounced back from a defeat at Bournemouth last time out to make it 10 wins in 11 matches.

“I thought a massive win for us after last week, that was really tough to take,” Howe said. “The performance and the result [against Bournemouth] weren't anywhere near what we have been of late.

“So I think today's game, especially conceding so early, that was a huge response from the players.

“It would have been a moment that we needed to respond and dig deep and we did. I thought we played really well in that first half. I thought we were excellent and, yes, a great response to conceding.

“I thought we looked creative today. I thought we had a good feel about us, maybe not so much in the last half an hour, but certainly in the first 60 minutes. Scored some good goals, could have scored more.”