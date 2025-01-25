Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bruno Guimaraes got alarm bells ringing for Newcastle United supporters on social media with a cryptic message after Saturday’s 3-1 win at Southampton.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guimaraes cut a frustrated figure as he left the pitch in the closing stages after Alexander Isak scored twice before Sandro Tonali added a third to cancel out Jan Bednarek’s opener for Southampton. It’s a 10th win in 11 matches for Newcastle as they bounced back from last weekend’s 4-1 defeat against Bournemouth.

Following the match, Guimaraes posted on social media: “I don’t know what the future holds, but this team will always fight for the best for our club! +3 and see you next week. @NUFC.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Brazilian’s reference to the future sparked concern amongst supporters speculating whether he was talking about his own future at Newcastle. Fortunately, Guimaraes responded to the concern to clarify his message.

“Don’t worry guys!” Guimaraes added. “I am talking about what happens on the pitch. Thank you again for the support today, see you at St. James’ Park.”

Newcastle host Fulham next up at St James’ Park on Saturday (3pm kick-off). The win at St Mary’s sees Newcastle move back up to fifth in the Premier League table and into a potential Champions League qualification spot for next season.

It’s been three years since Guimaraes joined Newcastle from Lyon for £40million as one of the first major signings under Eddie Howe and the new PIF-led ownership. The 27-year-old midfielder has since made 135 appearances for Newcastle, scoring 19 goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howe has ruled out any major ‘core’ exits such as Guimaraes this transfer window though the club are understood to have agreed a deal to let Miguel Almiron leave and join Atlanta United after just one Premier League start this season.

“I'm not ruling anything out in terms of players leaving, but certainly not our core established players in the team,” Howe said. “There might be movement in certain other players.”