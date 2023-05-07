News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Fire breaks out on London underground
5 hours ago UK National Lottery player comes forward to claim £46.2 million prize
6 hours ago Zoe Ball drops out of presenting King Charles coronation concert
9 hours ago Watch: Red Arrows cockpit view of King Charles Coronation Flypast
1 day ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
1 day ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million

Mikel Arteta's blunt response to Newcastle United time-wasting claims

Mikel Arteta has responded to accusations of time-wasting after Arsenal's win over Newcastle United.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 7th May 2023, 20:01 BST- 1 min read

Eddie Howe told of his "frustration" at what he felt were Arsenal's attempts to "slow" this afternoon's game down.

But Mikel Arteta flatly denied accusations of time-wasting after his team's 2-0 win over Newcastle United at St James's Park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Howe spoke about Arsenal's "game management" in his post-match press conference.

Most Popular

“They managed the game well from their perspective," said United's head coach. "They slowed it down. Lots of breaks in play, frustrating for us. Naturally, we wanted the ball in play more, especially when you’re chasing the game."

Arteta, however, denied that breaks in play for treatment were attempts to waste time. Arsenal's head coach said: “For sure, our team isn’t like that."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On stoppages for Granit Xhaka, Arteta said: “I don’t want to get close to that conversation with the game that we had to play today.”

There was some criticism of Newcastle's tactics in January's goalless draw at the Emirates Stadium.

Arteta said: “We’ve done what we had to do to win the game, and I’m very happy with that.”

Related topics:ArsenalMikel ArtetaEddie Howe