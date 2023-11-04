Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United have been handed another major selection headache after Bruno Guimaraes picked up his fifth Premier League booking of the season. That yellow card, shown in the 88th by Stuart Attwell, means Guimaraes will miss the clash against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium next weekend.

Guimaraes will become the second Newcastle player to serve a one-game suspension this season after Anthony Gordon was forced to sit out the draw with West Ham for the same offence. Guimaraes’ suspension comes at a bad time for the Magpies who have lost Sandro Tonali to a lengthy ban as well as Elliot Anderson to injury.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howe has previously acknowledged the risk that Guimaraes could face a suspension, but reiterated his desire to see the Brazilian play his natural game. Howe said: “It’s like any player, reining in [his aggression] maybe not because you take something away from his natural game. It’s the bookings that are needless that we want to try and take out of our games.

“The rules now mean there will be more yellow cards so the referees [have] definitely tightened up over the summer in terms of discipline, time-wasting and loads of little things to the game where you can and some of our players have picked up a yellow card for nothing, or perceived nothing.

“More yellow cards means more suspensions so we have to be careful. But certainly, I don’t want to be taking aggression out of anyone’s game, it’s the indiscipline ones that we want to try and eradicate.”