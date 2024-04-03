‘Big reality’ - Mikel Arteta’s intriguing response to Newcastle United transfer links
Mikel Arteta believes Aaron Ramsdale will remain at Arsenal next season, despite big speculation that he could be on his way out of the Emirates Stadium. Ramsdale has been Arsenal’s second-choice stopper behind David Raya this season, featuring just 11 times in all competitions for the Gunners.
With Raya set to join the club on a permanent basis in the summer, Ramsdale has been tipped to leave the north London club with Newcastle United among those linked with a move. The Magpies have not enjoyed a great defensive record since Nick Pope’s injury and Ramsdale, who worked under Eddie Howe whilst at Bournemouth, has been heavily-linked with a move to the north east.
However, Arteta has recently poured cold water on those rumours, saying: “You know I’m not going to comment on those things.”
The Spaniard was then asked whether there was any suggestion that Ramsdale will stay at Arsenal next season. He responded: “A suggestion? There is a big reality that Aaron will be here because he is our player and has a contract.”
Since early September, Ramsdale has featured only against Brentford, Raya’s parent club, in the Premier League and is unlikely to displace Jordan Pickford as England’s number one ahead of this summer’s European Championships in Germany. However, Sam Johnstone has recently picked up a season-ending injury and with Pope expected to be out until the final few weeks of the season, it’s very likely that Ramsdale, despite his severe lack of first-team football this season, will head to Germany as deputy to the Everton man.