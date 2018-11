Salomon Rondon scored his first Premier League goals for Newcastle as Rafa Benitez’s side beat Bournemouth 2-1 at St James’s Park.

The Venezuelan striker was ‘outstanding’ all afternoon and helped the Magpies climb to 14th in the table, following their second successive victory.

But who else shone for the hosts in the Premier League encounter?

Our Newcastle writer Miles Starforth has delivered his verdict - click on the link above to flick though our player ratings gallery.