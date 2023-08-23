It has been the summer of arrivals at St James’ Park with four players signed to bolster the options available to Eddie Howe. Following Lewis Hall’s move to Tyneside though, it’s likely that all focus and attention will be on the outgoings between now and deadline day:

Who do Newcastle United want to offload before deadline day?

Isaac Hayden, Ryan Fraser and Jeff Hendrick have trained away from the first-team during pre-season and all three will be allowed to leave this summer. The trio have no future at the club, however, Newcastle may struggle to offload them due to their current wages.

All three are on Premier League wages, but there is seemingly little to no interest in their services from clubs in the top-flight. Hayden has reportedly had interest from Championship clubs whilst Fraser has been linked with moves to Leeds United and Celtic throughout the window - with very little progress made on either deal.

Will anyone else join Newcastle United this summer?

Never say never but it does appear that Newcastle have concluded their business, in terms of incomings, this summer. They have strengthened in defence, midfield and attack and easily end the window in a better position than they began it.

Seemingly the only thing that will change Newcastle’s current stance on incomings is an injury to one of their key players. We have seen this in action in the past with the signings of Chris Wood and Alexander Isak being made because of injury to Callum Wilson.

Have they strengthened enough?

Newcastle will have to balance Premier League, Champions League and cup football beginning next month and will need a big squad in order to cope with this. The consensus heading into this summer was that Howe's squad needed to be bigger in order to cope with the extra demands that will be placed on them this season.

With their four first-team arrivals so far, they have strengthened in all areas and the emergence of players like Lewis Miley and Alex Murphy during pre-season has slightly relieved fears that the Magpies would struggle if the first-team are hit with one or two injuries. However, there’s no doubt that the squad still have one or two areas to strengthen in and whilst funds may be tight in January, another centre back will likely be on the agenda when the winter window rolls around.

Newcastle United midfielder Lewis Miley impressed during pre-season.

What about their rivals?

Every single one of Newcastle’s Premier League rivals have strengthened this summer and are largely in a better position than when they entered the window. Additions like Josko Gvardiol and Declan Rice to Manchester City and Arsenal respectively will keep them near the top of the table whilst Alexis MacAllister and Dominik Szoboszlai will likely mean a rejuvenated Liverpool side mount their assault on the top four this season.