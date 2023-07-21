Aston Villa set to sign 14-goal Newcastle United target after ‘new bid’ claim

The 24-year-old Bayern Leverkusen winger has been targeted by Newcastle United over the past couple of seasons only for The Magpies to be put off the Bundesliga club’s asking price. The Magpies have since moved on and are set to confirm a deal for Harvey Barnes from Leicester City.

Villa have already had a £30million bid rejected for the French international but have since returned with an improved offer of £43million. The Premier League side faced stiff competition from Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Al Nassr submitted a ‘new bid’ for Diaby on Thursday before Diaby agreed to join Villa.

Along with Newcastle, Arsenal have also been linked with a move for the winger who scored 14 and registered 11 assists for Leverkusen in all competitions last season. The season prior, the 10-time French international scored 17 goals and registered 14 assists.

According to Mail Online, Diaby was ‘keen’ for his future to be resolved by the end of the week before Leverkusen travel to Austria for a pre-season training camp. Villa are currently in the United States for the Premier League Summer Series which will see them face Newcastle on Monday morning (12am kick-off BST).