Newcastle United transfer latest, Harvey Barnes hopes and Aston Villa preview - Mouth of the Tyne Podcast
Newcastle United transfers: Harvey Barnes is close to sealing a move to St James' Park as Allan Saint-Maximin's four-year stay on Tyneside comes to an end.
The latest episode of the Mouth of the Tyne Podcast sees Joe Buck and Dominic Scurr discuss all the latest transfer happenings at St James' Park as Harvey Barnes and Allan Saint-Maximin deals edge closer to completion. They also discuss Tuesday night's victory over Rangers, the goalkeeping situation at the club and the options at Eddie Howe's disposal ahead of Premier League Summer Series games against Aston Villa, Brighton and Hove Albion and Chelsea.
