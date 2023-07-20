News you can trust since 1849
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Newcastle United transfer latest, Harvey Barnes hopes and Aston Villa preview - Mouth of the Tyne Podcast

Newcastle United transfers: Harvey Barnes is close to sealing a move to St James' Park as Allan Saint-Maximin's four-year stay on Tyneside comes to an end.

By Joe Buck
Published 20th Jul 2023, 16:15 BST- 1 min read

The latest episode of the Mouth of the Tyne Podcast sees Joe Buck and Dominic Scurr discuss all the latest transfer happenings at St James' Park as Harvey Barnes and Allan Saint-Maximin deals edge closer to completion. They also discuss Tuesday night's victory over Rangers, the goalkeeping situation at the club and the options at Eddie Howe's disposal ahead of Premier League Summer Series games against Aston Villa, Brighton and Hove Albion and Chelsea.

You can listen to all episodes of the Mouth of the Tyne podcast via Anchor, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Breaker, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Pocket Casts, RadioPublic and You Tube and follow us on Twitter @MouthOfTynePod and TikTok. You can also tune in live on Twitter or via our Newcastle United – Shields Gazette Facebook page.