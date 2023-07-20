The latest episode of the Mouth of the Tyne Podcast sees Joe Buck and Dominic Scurr discuss all the latest transfer happenings at St James' Park as Harvey Barnes and Allan Saint-Maximin deals edge closer to completion. They also discuss Tuesday night's victory over Rangers, the goalkeeping situation at the club and the options at Eddie Howe's disposal ahead of Premier League Summer Series games against Aston Villa, Brighton and Hove Albion and Chelsea.