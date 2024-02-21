Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Andy Carroll has revealed his desire to keep playing football after making a shock move to France earlier this season. The 35-year-old started the campaign at League One side Reading before moving to France to join Amiens SC in September.

Amiens, who currently play in France’s second-tier, sit eighth in the league and have an outside chance of being promoted to Ligue 1 this season. Carroll, meanwhile, has scored three goals for the French side and has been a regular in the first-team following his move from Berkshire.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to L’Equipe, Carroll has insisted he wants to keep on playing football, whether that’s in France or not: “There are some good pubs that I enjoy watching football in. I’ve watched Champions League matches there, especially when Newcastle were playing. There’s nothing here I don’t like.

“I’ve just had breakfast with my wife. She asked me the same question: ‘After the contract, what’s your plan?’ And my plan is to continue playing. Obviously, I’d like to have another year at Amiens. If not, I’ll look for an opportunity to play elsewhere. For the moment, I’m not looking to retire. I love playing football.”