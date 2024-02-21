‘My plan is’ - Ex-Newcastle United and Liverpool star teases next move following shock transfer
Andy Carroll has revealed his desire to keep playing football after making a shock move to France earlier this season. The 35-year-old started the campaign at League One side Reading before moving to France to join Amiens SC in September.
Amiens, who currently play in France’s second-tier, sit eighth in the league and have an outside chance of being promoted to Ligue 1 this season. Carroll, meanwhile, has scored three goals for the French side and has been a regular in the first-team following his move from Berkshire.
Speaking to L’Equipe, Carroll has insisted he wants to keep on playing football, whether that’s in France or not: “There are some good pubs that I enjoy watching football in. I’ve watched Champions League matches there, especially when Newcastle were playing. There’s nothing here I don’t like.
“I’ve just had breakfast with my wife. She asked me the same question: ‘After the contract, what’s your plan?’ And my plan is to continue playing. Obviously, I’d like to have another year at Amiens. If not, I’ll look for an opportunity to play elsewhere. For the moment, I’m not looking to retire. I love playing football.”
Carroll burst onto the scene at Newcastle United during their 2009/10 Championship campaign under Chris Hughton. Having impressed in the youth ranks and showed glimpses of his talent at senior level before then, Carroll became an integral part of Newcastle’s promotion winning team that season, scoring 17 times before netting a further 11 in half a season in the Premier League for Newcastle United during the 2010/11 campaign.