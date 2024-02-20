Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dwight Gayle will be playing his football for League One promotion chasers Derby County after joining them on a free transfer. Gayle had been a free agent for around three weeks after leaving Stoke City earlier this month.

The Rams currently sit 2nd in the League One table and had to seek EFL approval for the transfer after exiting administration in 2022 and signing a business plan agreement with the EFL. That approval has come and means Gayle is free to play for his new club as soon as possible - much to the delight of manager Paul Warne who has recently seen his top scorer for the season, James Collins, ruled-out of action for a considerable period of time with a knee injury.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gayle, who turned 34 in October, joined Stoke on a free transfer from Newcastle United in July 2022 but managed just three goals in 50 games in all competitions for the Potters - with two of those coming in a 5-1 win over Sunderland in March last year. Derby will be hoping Gayle can rediscover the form that saw him spearhead Newcastle’s promotion from the Championship during the 2016/17 season where he netted 23 times in just 32 appearances in the league after a £10m move from Crystal Palace.