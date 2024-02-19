Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Southampton have been urged to sign Newcastle United winger Ryan Fraser this summer, no matter what division they are playing in. The Saints currently sit third in the table after defeating West Brom 2-0 on Friday night.

Fraser netted his eighth goal of the season in that game, finishing off a corner routine that was eerily similar to the one Newcastle United produced - and scored from - against Nottingham Forest last weekend. Fraser, who moved to St Mary’s Stadium on loan earlier this season, has impressed for Russell Martin’s side and, speaking to BBC Radio Solent, former Southampton midfielder Jo Tessem believes the club should do whatever possible to lure him back to the south coast once his loan deal comes to an end.

Tessem said: “He is an exceptional football player, quick, and finds his position very good in there, causing problems. And he has the one thing that you have to have as a winger, he has loads of pace, he is still going, still hungry, been out for a long time and I think he can actually grow a little bit by being here.

“For him, getting back to the Premier League with Southampton and getting a new life into him would be absolutely fantastic because he has Premier League quality, and when he gets up to his best, it is pretty close. I think he has more to give and I think we need to get him signed for next season, whatever happens.”

Fraser has previously hinted that he sees his future away from St James’ Park after being frozen out of first-team matters by Eddie Howe. The Scottish international has not featured for Newcastle since a win over Everton back in October 2022 and has admitted he doesn’t envisage a way back into Howe’s plans.

“I think my time at Newcastle is done now." Fraser told the Daily Echo. "I don’t think you get put out on loan if there is a chance of you going back. The second half of last season was tough as we have all seen.