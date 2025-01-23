Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harrison Ashby had a mixed evening on Tuesday as he watched his QPR side defeat Hull City to move 9th in the Championship.

QPR have enjoyed a brilliant run of late in the Championship and have climbed into the top-half of the table and into play-off contention - despite finding themselves second bottom of the Championship at the end of November. Marti Cifuentes’ side have won seven of their last nine league outings.

The latest of those wins came on Tuesday night with a 2-1 victory over Hull City at the MKM Stadium. Two goals in the space of six minutes had Rangers ahead with 20 minutes left to play - although they were given a scare by Joe Gelhardt’s strike six minutes from time. QPR were able to hold on for the three points, however.

Newcastle United loanee Harrison Ashby started that match on the bench before being introduced to proceedings in the 75th minute with his side two goals to the good. However, Ashby did not complete the match and was substituted by Cifuentes in the second minute of added time to be replaced by former Magpies midfielder Jack Colback.

Reports following the match have indicated that Ashby may have suffered a knock during his brief time on the pitch - one that forced Cifuentes to take him off the pitch to help his side preserve their slender lead. However, some QPR fans on social media believe that the 23-year-old was instead substituted because of his poor performance levels.

WhoScored have given Ashby a rating of 5.8 for his 17 minutes of action, the lowest of any QPR player on Tuesday night with only Regan Slater of Hull City being given a lower rating. Ashby has played 21 times in all competitions for the R’s since joining on-loan in the summer, having also spent last season on-loan in the Championship at Swansea City.

Ashby is yet to make a senior competitive appearance for Newcastle United since joining the club from West Ham in January 2023 in the same window that also saw Anthony Gordon join the club from Everton with the pair being unveiled to the St James’ Park crowd together ahead of their Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg against Southampton.