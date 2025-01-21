Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sandro Tonali has yet again been linked with a shock return to Italy - this time Juventus are the club interested in the midfielder.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Tonali has enjoyed a very good couple of months in the middle of Newcastle United’s midfield, playing a hugely important role as a deep-lying midfielder during their transformative run over the festive period. Tonali played 90 minutes in eight matches during Newcastle United’s nine-game winning streak - one that came to an end against Bournemouth at the weekend.

His role as a deep-lying midfielder has allowed Bruno Guimaraes to get further forward with Tonali’s energy helping the Magpies bridge the gap between defence and midfield. After a tough start to life at St James’ Park, the 24-year-old is finally beginning to find his feet on Tyneside - which makes speculation surrounding his future all the more baffling.

Ever since his £55m move to Tyneside, reports in Italy have linked him with a return to his homeland, with the latest coming from Calciomercato as they report a swap deal between Tonali and Douglas Luiz could be on the cards. Luiz left Aston Villa in the summer to join Juventus - in a deal that helped the Villains satisfy PSR.

However, the Brazilian has recently been linked with a return to the Premier League with Manchester City among the clubs credited with an interest. Reports over a swap deal between Tonali and Luiz, however, should be taken with a huge pinch of salt with comments from the Italian proving how much he wants to impress at St James’ Park.

Speaking to the club for a piece in the matchday programme ahead of the win against Wolves, Tonali described his connection with Newcastle United fans as ‘magic’: “I feel so good with the fans, because from August two years ago, every fan has been the same with me from the first day. This is amazing.” Tonali admitted.

“Now, after these wins in a row, everything is magic. But the fans are magic also.

“After games we lost, after difficult periods, we know the fans are there and if we know the fans are there in the difficult periods, you are so happy when the period is fine again.”