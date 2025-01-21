Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Southampton could have a new face in their squad when they host Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday.

Southampton sit rooted to the bottom of the Premier League ahead of their meeting with Newcastle United on Saturday. Ivan Juric’s side lost to Nottingham Forest on Sunday and have registered just one Premier League win all campaign, coming against Everton back in November.

In a bid to transform their fortunes, the Saints have turned to the transfer market and, according to Sky Sports, could have a new signing in their ranks by the time Eddie Howe brings his team to the south coast. Rennes midfielder Albert Gronbaek is that man with the midfielder set to join the Saints on-loan until the end of the season.

The Danish international has completed a medical ahead of his proposed move to St Mary’s and, assuming there are no hitches, will join Juric’s side in the coming days with a view to potentially making his debut against the Magpies on Saturday. The 23-year-old has played 18 times for Rennes this season with Southampton reportedly having an option to turn his loan move into a permanent transfer in the summer for a fee of around £12.7m.

Gronbaek is not expected to be the only player to join Southampton this month as they search for recruitments in the battle to survive relegation. One man who won’t feature against Newcastle United this weekend, however, is Ben Brereton Diaz after it was confirmed that he has joined Sheffield United until the end of the season.