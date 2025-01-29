National League boss confirms imminent signing of Newcastle United midfielder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest Newcastle United transfer news.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United boss Lennie Lawrence has confirmed the National League club are on the verge of signing Newcastle United midfielder Jamie Miley.

And the 21-year-old’s move should be completed in time for the weekend, with Miley likely to be on the bench when Pools travel to Braintree Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As revealed by the Gazette, Miley is set to join Pools on a permanent deal following a successful spell training with the club. He was recalled from a loan spell with Newport County earlier this month.

Speaking after Pools’ midweek defeat to Barnet, Lawrence said: "The deal should be complete in time for the weekend. The likelihood is that he'll be on the bench.

"He's a good technical player with lots of skill and vision. He's got to adapt to the physicality of the league but he's certainly got the talent."

The 21-year-old midfielder represented Newcastle’s first-team in pre-season but has not made his competitive debut for the club. He spent the first half of the season on loan at Newport County in what was his first taste of competitive senior football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Miley was limited to just three League Two starts for Newport and was recalled earlier this month after an injury-hit half-season.

What have Newcastle United coaches said about Miley?

Speaking about Miley to The Gazette, Newcastle Under-21s lead coach Diarmuid O'Carroll said: “Jamie's done brilliant, he came back in. He played [at Southampton]. He was a shining light in the performance.

“He's been brilliant around the group. He's a really good boy. Obviously gets on really well with the lads.

“A talented footballer, like everything, just wants to find a home and get a run of games and get a little bit of confidence in the right team around him. So whether that's here for the second half of the season or out again or wherever he goes. “But he's someone that we believe has got talent and we'd like to push him on and see where he goes next.”