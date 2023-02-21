New appeal claims Newcastle United's Nick Pope should have red card ban 'delayed'

Pope will serve a one-match ban this weekend following his dismissal in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Liverpool at St James’s Park. With Martin Dubravka cup-tied, Eddie Howe must choose between goalkeepers Loris Karius and Mark Gillespie for the game at Wembley.

However, Hackett – who also had a spell as general manager of the Professional Game Match Officials Board – has labelled Pope’s Carabao Cup suspension as “cruel” given that the red card had come in a Premier League fixture.

Hackett tweeted: “Football can be very cruel and sadly because of a few seconds of almost doing something naturally Nick Pope Newcastle GK misses a final. The referee was correct to dismiss Pope. The authorities should delay the sanction to enable Pope to play. There I have said it.”

Pope was sent off after handling the ball outside the box in an attempt to deny Mohamed Salah an opportunity, and Howe felt that the decision was “harsh”.

“Yes, it's hit his arm,” said United’s head coach. “Is it a red card? I'm of the view I think that was harsh, personally. I think the referee could have easily given a yellow card in that situation.”

Asked if the club would appeal the decision, Howe said: “I don't know where we stand on that so it would be foolish of me to comment too much.”

Nick Pope handles the ball outside his box against Liverpool.