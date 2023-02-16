The 21-year-old joined the club from West Ham United in last month’s transfer window. However, Ashby is yet to make a matchday squad, having been short of match fitness when he arrived at St James’s Park.

The right-back – who has only played two first-team games this season – posted a one-word message on Twitter, with photographs of himself in training, ahead of Saturday’s home game against Liverpool. Ashby tweeted: “Progression.”

Eddie Howe revealed why Ashby was yet to feature for his team last week.

“Harrison has come to us in a good place,” said United’s head coach. “Again, he’s trained really well – and he’s one we’ll work with behind the scenes. He needs to improve certain things in terms of his fitness, because I don’t think he’s played a huge amount of football in the last few months, but we certainly like him a lot.”

