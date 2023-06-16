New injury blow for Newcastle United player – manager issues statement

Newcastle United's Jamal Lewis has been forced to pull out of Northern Ireland's Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The 25-year-old defender, restricted to just four club appearances last season by injuries and the form of others, has "aggravated" a knee problem, according to manager Michael O'Neill.

"Unfortunately Jamal aggravated a knee injury earlier this week, so isn't with us," said O'Neill, also without ex-Newcastle player Shane Ferguson.

"Naturally with Shane Ferguson out as well, probably our two most prominent left-sided players are unavailable, but we've worked very hard in training. We had three really good days back in Belfast, and we think we've found a way to accommodate for that."

'Unclear' future

Lewis, signed from Norwich City for £15million three years ago, will be allowed to leave United this summer.

Speaking last month, Eddie Howe admitted that Lewis' future at Newcastle was "unclear".

United's head coach said: "The future's a little bit unclear for him. I’m very aware that I’ve not been able to give him the football that he wants this season."