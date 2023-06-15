Planned Newcastle United talks with agent revealed by striker – deal in pipeline

Callum Wilson has issued an update on his Newcastle United future ahead of the final year of his contract.

Wilson scored 11 goals in the final two months of last season as the club pushed to secure Champions League football for the first time in two decades.

The striker, signed three years ago from Bournemouth, is training with England ahead of tomorrow's Euro 2024 qualifier against Malta.

And Wilson has spoken to journalists about his future at Newcastle.

“It's right that I am only contracted until next year," Wilson told The Mirror. "Newcastle's a fantastic place at the moment, and I am enjoying my football. My agent and the club will be speaking on my future at some point, and hopefully it will be with Newcastle.”

Eddie Howe is keen for the club to secure a number of players on longer deals.

Speaking late last season, United's head coach said: "I think, yeah, all players will be looked at individually.

"The club will be very keen to protect their assets, and be ahead of the curve in terms of contract length, and make sure we’re in a strong position.

"But also recognising players who have done well, and rewarding them for their performances."

Out of the team

Wilson, meanwhile, struggled for form after returning from the World Cup in Qatar late last year – and the 31-year-old lost his place to Alexander Isak at one point.

“I was finding myself on the bench, and was used to playing week in, week out," said Wilson. "All of a sudden, I was watching from the sidelines, and coming on for 10 minutes at the end of the game.

“I didn’t like that. You want to play. You work hard all week, and then, on a matchday, it's where you want to perform and score goals. I wasn’t getting to do that, and knew I had to make sure I was working even harder to get back into the team.

“It was a weird one, playing a World Cup in the winter. Club and country is totally different, as well. At the club you're playing regularly.

“Here, it's a bit more difficult to get game time, and you have to bide your time, be professional and make sure you are doing everything you can on the training field.

“So to then go back into club football was exciting, really, as I had been away from it for so long, and I was thinking 'I'm going to start playing again a little bit more', especially as I was feeling so sharp as I was at the World Cup.

“I tried to use it in a positive way, but yes, mentally, you do have to reset, because you go on a drought of scoring goals.

“We went to Dubai for a mid-season training camp, and we had five days there when we didn’t play football.