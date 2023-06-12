News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United Allan Saint-Maximin 'makes decision' on his future

Allan Saint-Maximin's Newcastle United future has been the subject of speculation since the end of the season.

Miles Starforth
Miles Starforth
Published 12th Jun 2023, 17:08 BST- 2 min read

Allan Saint-Maximin has made a decision on his future future, according to a report.

Saint-Maximin last week said that his Newcastle United career was at a "turning point" in a long and emotional statement.

The 26-year-old, signed from Nice four years ago, said: "I am now entering a turning point in my career, and I will give everything until the end to achieve my dreams."

Saint-Maximin's message led to more speculation over his future.

However, the Daily Mail reports that the winger has decided to stay at St James's Park. The report adds that Saint-Maximin, under contract at the club until 2026, "would still like new terms to bring him in line with the club's new signings".

The former France Under-21 international, keen to break into his country's senior squad, found his opportunities limited last season by injuries and the form of others.

There will be more opportunities to play next season with the club in the Champions League following a fourth-placed Premier League finish.

'Unique' player

Eddie Howe was asked by the Gazette late last month what role he saw Saint-Maximin playing for him next season.

“That (his future) will be dictated by Maxi himself," said United's head coach.

"He has so much ability, and he’s such an important player for us when he’s at his very best, fitness-wise. He’s unique, there’s no one like him in the Premier League.

“You saw he’s a huge transitional threat (in the 1-1 draw against Chelsea on the final day of the season), his end product was there, so really pleased. We just hope he comes back really fit, and ready to do well in what is a massive season for him personally.”

