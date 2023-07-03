News you can trust since 1849
New look at latest Newcastle United development – work ongoing at St James' Park

Newcastle United fans in one corner of St James' Park will have a very different matchday experience next season with the introduction of safe standing.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 09:58 BST- 1 min read

Newcastle United’s new safe standing area is nearing completion ahead of the new campaign.

Newcastle United revealed in March that rail seating would be installed in the Strawberry corner of the stadium for the 2023/24 campaign following a consultation with fans.

And photographs of the new seating section, which will accommodate around 1,800 fans, have been circulated on social media.

Newcastle are also installing more rail seating in the away end following work on the balcony.

The 52,305-seat capacity of St James' Park, which is set to host at least one pre-season friendly ahead of the new campaign, will be unchanged following the work.

United's owners – who bought back land at Strawberry Place from developers earlier this year – hope to expand the stadium in the future. The idea of a rebuilt East Stand has also been floated.

Newcastle took out the last of the old standing areas in the 1990s as St James' Park was redeveloped into an all-seater stadium in the wake of the Hillsborough disaster.