Newcastle United's latest off-pitch appointment has been confirmed.

The third-placed club has recruited Claire Burrows from Leicester City, held to a goalless draw at St James' Park last night, to work at its Academy, which is headed up by former goalkeeper Steve Harper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burrows has been appointed as recruitment operations manager by Dan Ashworth, United's sporting director.

“So excited to announce that I will be joining Newcastle United as Recruitment Operations Manager," said Burrows on Twitter.

"Great club, great city and amazing passionate people. What a time to be joining – the aspiration and ambition of the club is only going up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burrows will "ensure a seamless flow of information between Academy and recruitment staff (and) co-ordinate and assist local and UK recruitment teams".

Ashworth has made a number of appointments since joining from Brighton and Hove Albion last year.

Meanwhile, Training Ground Guru report that the club has also recruited Ciaran Huges from Manchester City and Oliver Slater from Blackburn Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad