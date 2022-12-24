Eddie Howe’s side reached the last eight of the competition on Tuesday night when they beat Bournemouth 1-0 at St James’s Park thanks to an own goal from visiting captain Adam Smith.

And the club was last night handed a home tie against Leicester City after Manchester City knocked out Liverpool. The tie will be played on Tuesday, January 10 (8pm kick-off) – and screened live by Sky Sports.

Howe was pleased to be drawn at home for the third successive round. United’s head coach said: “I asked for a home draw, so we got that. Really pleased to be at home. Tough game, I think. Whoever you get at this stage of the competition, you know it’s going to be an elite game. We’re looking forward to it.”

Newcastle are yet to announce ticket details for the tie. The club will take on Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day.

