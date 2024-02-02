New Newcastle United goalkeeper & Leeds United 'target' spotted at training ground after transfer decisions
Newcastle United players have been in training ahead of Saturday's Premier League match at home to Luton Town.
Newcastle United were bolstered by a low-key goalkeeper addition during the transfer window.
19-year-old Max Thompson spent the first half of the 2023-24 season on loan from Newcastle at Northampton Town in League One. He returned to Tyneside in January despite The Cobblers being keen to keep the player after 20 first-team appearances and had discussed extending his stay until the end of the season.
But with Newcastle currently without Nick Pope until the Spring, they want Thompson back on Tyneside training alongside first-team goalkeepers Martin Dubravka, Loris Karius and Mark Gillespie.
And Thompson was a new addition to Newcastle's first-team training ahead of Saturday's match against Luton Town in the Premier League at St James' Park (3pm kick-off). The teenager is unlikely to be involved in the matchday squad for the match with Dubravka and Karius expected to be named in the starting line-up and substitutes bench respectively.
Depending on player availability, Gillespie may also be named on the bench. Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes are understood to be close to returning but were not pictured in the club's training gallery.
Thompson is yet to feature for Newcastle's first-team but has been named on the bench in friendly matches previously. His loan at Northampton was his first taste of senior professional football.
Elsewhere in the squad, Paul Dummett was also pictured at the training ground despite deadline day interest from Leeds United and Ipswich Town. The 32-year-old is out of contract in the summer and hasn't started a Premier League match in two years but remains an important part of Eddie Howe's squad behind the scenes.
As a result, The Magpies were keen to keep their academy graduate despite the late interest with his stay now confirmed.