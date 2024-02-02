Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United were bolstered by a low-key goalkeeper addition during the transfer window.

19-year-old Max Thompson spent the first half of the 2023-24 season on loan from Newcastle at Northampton Town in League One. He returned to Tyneside in January despite The Cobblers being keen to keep the player after 20 first-team appearances and had discussed extending his stay until the end of the season.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But with Newcastle currently without Nick Pope until the Spring, they want Thompson back on Tyneside training alongside first-team goalkeepers Martin Dubravka, Loris Karius and Mark Gillespie.

And Thompson was a new addition to Newcastle's first-team training ahead of Saturday's match against Luton Town in the Premier League at St James' Park (3pm kick-off). The teenager is unlikely to be involved in the matchday squad for the match with Dubravka and Karius expected to be named in the starting line-up and substitutes bench respectively.

Depending on player availability, Gillespie may also be named on the bench. Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes are understood to be close to returning but were not pictured in the club's training gallery.

Dummett signed a one year extension at the end of last season to prolong his career at his boyhood club. He still plays a major role behind the scenes but with just a few months left of his current deal, and first-team opportunities severely limited, his future on Tyneside is unknown.

Thompson is yet to feature for Newcastle's first-team but has been named on the bench in friendly matches previously. His loan at Northampton was his first taste of senior professional football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere in the squad, Paul Dummett was also pictured at the training ground despite deadline day interest from Leeds United and Ipswich Town. The 32-year-old is out of contract in the summer and hasn't started a Premier League match in two years but remains an important part of Eddie Howe's squad behind the scenes.