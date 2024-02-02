Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United are expected to be boosted by some returning players against Luton Town this Saturday (3pm kick-off) with several late fitness calls to be made.

The Magpies have been without several key players in recent weeks and were hit by a fresh blow with Alexander Isak forced off during Tuesday's 3-1 win at Aston Villa. But the striker has 'a chance' of being involved at St James' Park this weekend after improving through the week.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

It was initially estimated Isak would be out for two to four weeks but United assistant manager Jason Tindall was able to provide a more positive update during Friday's pre-match press conference.

"He's a lot better," Tindall said on Isak. "He's improved Wednesday, Thursday and this morning - he's got a chance to be involved tomorrow."

Newcastle also have Harvey Barnes and Callum Wilson close to being back involved after spells out of the side. Wilson has missed the last four matches due to a calf issue while Barnes has been out for over four months with a foot injury.

Joe Willock is also close after missing the majority of the season so far due to an Achilles issue.

"There's a potential [of injury returns], there's a couple of lads who are getting closer, " Tindall revealed. "We've got another training session today and once that's done we'll assess the squad and see where we're at.

"We've got Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes and Joe Willock are all close but we'll make a decision on them. Harvey and Callum are a little bit head of Joe.