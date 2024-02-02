Jamie Reuben delivers eight-word message to Newcastle Untied deadline day transfer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was a quiet transfer deadline day for Newcastle United but one notable deal the club did agree was a loan departure for Isaac Hayden.

The 28-year-old midfielder has joined Queens Park Rangers on loan until the end of the season. This comes after Hayden was recalled from his loan spell at Standard Liege last month after 11 appearances for the Belgian Pro League club.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

It marks a return to Championship football for Hayden having spent last season on loan at Norwich City. QPR currently sit 22nd in the Championship.

Despite Hayden not being part of Eddie Howe's first-team plans, he is still highly-regarded by Newcastle having made 171 appearances for the club since his arrival from Arsenal in 2016.

And that sentiment was reflected by United co-owner Jamie Reuben's reaction to the transfer as he took to X to post: "Good luck Isaac - you’re in great hands @QPR." Following his deadline day arrival at QPR, Hayden said: “I feel very happy, very pleased. I am just delighted to get it over the line.

“It is obvious to see the position the club are in at the moment but it is a challenge that I feel I can add some value to, on and off the pitch – be an experienced player and be a leader to try and help the club stay in the league.

“Everyone knows what the Championship is like but if we can get a consistent run of performances, hopefully the points will come.”

“You can take the easy option in life and do things the easy way or you can take a challenge on and go head first into it. That’s what I wanted to do here. I have looked at the squad and there are some really good players in it. There is definitely enough there but it is about us proving that on a matchday when it counts.”