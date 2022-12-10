Eddie Howe drops new Newcastle United transfer hint ahead of January window

Howe met senior officials to discuss the window while in Saudia Arabia this week for the third-placed club’s winter training camp and friendly against Al Hilal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

United had been looking at wingers in the summer, while the club also had a bid rejected for Leicester City midfielder James Maddison.

Asked about his discussions with the club’s hierarchy, United’s head coach said: “It was just conversations at this stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think the big thing is that there’s a lot that can change between now and January, so we’ve talked and had discussions about what it may look like, but there’s such a long time before that window opens, we’re still very flexible in terms of what we’re going to do.”

Howe also suggested while in Riyadh that his views on what the team needed had been changed by what he had seen so far this season from his players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

Miguel Almiron, for example, has scored eight goals from what had been seen as a “problem” right-wing position at the start of the campaign. The midfielder netted two more goals against Al Hilal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if his “needs or wants” had changed because of what he’s seen so far, Howe said: “Probably yes, I would say.

"You’re always making new impressions and opinions on players because of what you are seeing in matches and training. Probably the squad, in my eyes, looks different to what it did in the summer because of how well players have done, and, from my perspective, I can’t ignore that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We look like, on paper, we have a very strong squad when everyone’s fit. Everyone’s not fit currently, and that has a bearing on what you look to do in January.”

Newcastle United in Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Howe is keen to keep goalkeeper Loris Karius – who made his debut against Al Hilal – at the club beyond January, when his short-term contract expires.