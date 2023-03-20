The Newcastle United goalkeeper had been called up by Gareth Southgate for this week’s Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine.

However, Pope – who played in Friday night’s 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground – has been forced to withdraw with what has been described as a “minor” injury. Chelsea’s Mason Mount and Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford have also pulled out.

Southgate has called up ex-Newcastle goalkeeper Fraser Forster as a replacement for Pope.

A statement read: “Fraser Forster has been added to the England squad following Nick Pope’s withdrawal. The Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper was last with the Three Lions in March 2022, and has six caps to his name since making his debut in 2013. Pope will remain with Newcastle United after reporting an injury following his club’s win at Nottingham Forest on Friday.”

