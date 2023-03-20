Eddie Howe's Newcastle United injury hint on Anthony Gordon – as Joelinton prepares for Manchester United return

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Pope – who played at the City Ground – subsequently withdrew from the England squad for this week’s games against Italy and Ukraine with what has been described as a “minor” injury.

Newcastle are back in action on April 2 when Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United – who beat Howe’s side in last month’s Carabao Cup final at Wembley – visit St James’ Park.

Howe will have Joelinton back from a two-game ban – the midfielder was shown his 10th yellow card of the season earlier against Manchester City this month – and there’s a chance winger Anthony Gordon could be available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Serious’ injury

The January signing suffered what Howe last week described as a “serious” ankle injury at the Etihad Stadium.

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon has an ankle injury.

However, Howe hinted after the Forest game that Gordon is close to a comeback. United’s head coach said: “We’ve got Anthony Gordon, hopefully, not too far away, and Joelinton coming back from suspension, so they’re massive players for us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Almiron’s likely to be sidelined at fifth-placed Newcastle until the final few weeks of the season.