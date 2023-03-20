Eddie Howe's Newcastle United injury hint on Anthony Gordon – as Joelinton prepares for Manchester United return
Eddie Howe’s lost Newcastle United’s Miguel Almiron to a long-term injury – but he'll have at least one new face back after the international break.
Howe revealed after Friday night’s 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest that Almiron, his 11-goal leading scorer, was facing a six-week spell on the sidelines.
Nick Pope – who played at the City Ground – subsequently withdrew from the England squad for this week’s games against Italy and Ukraine with what has been described as a “minor” injury.
Newcastle are back in action on April 2 when Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United – who beat Howe’s side in last month’s Carabao Cup final at Wembley – visit St James’ Park.
Howe will have Joelinton back from a two-game ban – the midfielder was shown his 10th yellow card of the season earlier against Manchester City this month – and there’s a chance winger Anthony Gordon could be available.
‘Serious’ injury
The January signing suffered what Howe last week described as a “serious” ankle injury at the Etihad Stadium.
However, Howe hinted after the Forest game that Gordon is close to a comeback. United’s head coach said: “We’ve got Anthony Gordon, hopefully, not too far away, and Joelinton coming back from suspension, so they’re massive players for us.”
Meanwhile, Almiron’s likely to be sidelined at fifth-placed Newcastle until the final few weeks of the season.
“He’s got a thigh problem,” Howe told NUFC TV. “So, unfortunately, it’s quite serious, so I think he’ll be missing for about six weeks.”