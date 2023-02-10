New Newcastle United injury update on Alexander Isak ahead of Bournemouth
Alexander Isak is back in Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United squad – after recovering from a head injury.
The striker missed last weekend’s 1-1 draw against West Ham United due to concussion protocols after being struck on the head by a ball in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Southampton.
Howe today revealed that Isak had “fully recovered”.
"He’s fully recovered,” said United’s head coach. “He didn’t feel too bad, but we had to follow the protocols.”
Ex-Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson has been leading the line for Newcastle.