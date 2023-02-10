News you can trust since 1849
New Newcastle United injury update on Alexander Isak ahead of Bournemouth

Alexander Isak is back in Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United squad – after recovering from a head injury.

By Miles Starforth
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The striker missed last weekend’s 1-1 draw against West Ham United due to concussion protocols after being struck on the head by a ball in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Southampton.

Howe today revealed that Isak had “fully recovered”.

"He’s fully recovered,” said United’s head coach. “He didn’t feel too bad, but we had to follow the protocols.”

Ex-Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson has been leading the line for Newcastle.

Newcastle United's Alexander Isak is helped off the field.
