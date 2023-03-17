News you can trust since 1849
New Newcastle United 'investment' claim

A firm based in the USA has held discussions with Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley over a “potential investment”, according to a report.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 17th Mar 2023, 17:59 GMT- 1 min read

Miami-based 777 Partners LLC has invested in a number of clubs, including Sevilla in Spain, Standard Liege in Belgium and Vasco da Gama in Brazil, and Bloomberg claim that the firm, which is looking to raise capital to “back its portfolio of clubs”, have spoken to Staveley, who owns 10% of Newcastle through PCP Capital Partners.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe 'sacked' veteran player – in the 'nicest'...
Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund own 80% of the Premier League club following a £305million takeover in late 2021, while the remaining 10% is owned by Jamie Reuben through RB Sports & Media.

Sources close to United have played down talk of an investment in the club from 777, which has also invested in Paris-based Red Star and Australian side Melbourne Victory.

Meanwhile, Newcastle's owners injected a further £57million into the club last month.

The Newcastle United club crest on the side of St James' Park.
