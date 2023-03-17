Miami-based 777 Partners LLC has invested in a number of clubs, including Sevilla in Spain, Standard Liege in Belgium and Vasco da Gama in Brazil, and Bloomberg claim that the firm, which is looking to raise capital to “back its portfolio of clubs”, have spoken to Staveley, who owns 10% of Newcastle through PCP Capital Partners.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund own 80% of the Premier League club following a £305million takeover in late 2021, while the remaining 10% is owned by Jamie Reuben through RB Sports & Media.

Sources close to United have played down talk of an investment in the club from 777, which has also invested in Paris-based Red Star and Australian side Melbourne Victory.

