New Newcastle United signing gets off to flying start

Yankuba Minteh has made a goalscoring debut for Feyenoord.

The Newcastle United forward was loaned to the club for the 2023/24 campaign after joining from Odense this summer.

And Minteh scored a 79th-minute penalty in yesterday’s 3-1 win over PEC Zwolle after coming off the bench.

The 18-year-old stroked the ball home with his left foot to get off the mark for the Eredivisie champions.

Dennis te Kloese, Feyenoord's technical director, spoke about Minteh's move to the club last week.

Te Kloese revealed the diligence of United’s loan department.

"It (getting Minteh on loan) wasn't as easy as it seems,” Te Kloese told Voetbal International. “Newcastle United came here four months ago to see if Feyenoord is even a club they wanted to work with.

"I think we can take it as an example. When Minteh reports to us for the first training, people from Newcastle come along to help him on his way. Maybe extreme, but we did almost nothing."