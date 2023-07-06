Newcastle United’s extraordinary approach to loans – revealed by Feyenoord

Newcastle United are leaving nothing to chance with the next generation of first-team players.

The club is looking to recruit and develop more "emerging talent", according to sporting director Dan Ashworth.

Newcastle signed forward Yankuba Minteh from Odense after a breakthrough season in the Danish Superliga last month – and the forward was immediately loaned to Feyenoord.

This move did not happen overnight. United visited Feyenoord, in the Champions League next season, months ago to check the club's suitability for Minteh.

And Newcastle's diligence prompted the Eredivisie champions to set up their own loan department, much like the one on Tyneside headed up by Shola Ameobi. Loan coordinator Ameobi is assisted by Peter Ramage, his former United team-mate.

Dennis te Kloese, Feyenoord's technical director, has been speaking about Minteh's move.

Te Kloese told Voetbal International: "It wasn't as easy as it seems. Newcastle United came here four months ago to see if Feyenoord is even a club they wanted to work with.

"I think we can take it as an example. When Minteh reports to us for the first training, people from Newcastle come along to help him on his way. Maybe extreme, but we did almost nothing."

Newcastle United's Garang Kuol celebrates his equaliser for loan club Heart of Midlothian against Rangers last season. (Getty Images).

The right approach

Feyenoord need to take better care of their loan players, according to Te Kloese.

"We have loaned players everywhere," Te Kloese said . "Those guys rightly stated that they heard little from Feyenoord. I agree with that criticism.

"These players will therefore have to be managed in a good way, I think we have that obligation.

"Those players also represent value. We were able to sell Aliou Balde and Dermane Karim quite well. Newcastle United confirmed me in this approach."